Hot Mama: Katlego Danke's Sizzling Pic Makes Mzansi Men Sweat

Gomora star Katlego Danke made her fans sweat when she posted a stunning pic of herself on social media

Most Mzansi men who saw the pic decided to shoot their shots at the gorgeous actress after viewing the snap

Some of the men hilarious said they wished to be Katlego's car's seatbelt which hugged her tight in the selfie

Katlego Danke is such a hot mama. The stunning actress, who is seemingly not ageing, shared a gorgeous snap of herself which made many of her fans sweat.

Katlego Danke posted a hot pic on her timeline. Image: @katlegodankeofficial

Source: Instagram

Most Mzansi men became thirsty when they came across the pic on social media. Some shared that they can't believe that she's 43 years old while others decided to shoot their shots on her timeline.

According to ZAlebs, the Gomora actress posted the hot snap on Twitter. Katlego Danke was wearing a seatbelt on the selfie and many men shared how they wished to be the seatbelt.

Check out some of their comments below:

@Emma_Tsebe said:

"Never thought one day I would like to be a seatbelt so bad."

@Sam_Makgoshing commented:

"I just wanna WhatsApp with her."

@Moreover_more wrote:

"I just want to be that seatbelt and hold you tight."

@Becks5050 said:

"One of the most Beautiful Woman To Ever Grace Planet Earth."

@loginlivelife commented:

"Eish Dineo. U hotttt San. Usababa namanje?"

@Ndabzito1 added:

"Haaaaaaa o re ke yona 43 eo, no ways... You must be 26 or something... Yooooo."

Katlego Danke and Minnie Dlamini have SA gushing over their beauty

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini-Jones recently met up with Mzansi actress Katlego Danke for an interview on #Homeground. Two beauties who have built empires!

Taking to social media, Minnie shared a snap of her and Katlego on set. Minnie could not have been more grateful to sit down with such an incredible woman, and thanked Katlego for her time.

Minnie got into the saucy deets regarding the incredible characters Katlego’s played on Backstage and Gomora. Katlego is a lit actress who has played some notable roles in her time. Minnie is a big fan.

