A young woman due for lung transplant in India has thanked Cassper Nyovest for the role he played in helping save her life

The Siyathanda hitmaker donated R150 000 towards Nompilo Dlamini's medical bills when he heard her story

Cass and Mzansi helped raise R2 million for the cystic fibrosis patient so she could travel to India for the expensive lung transplant

A young lady who is due for lung transplant in India has thanked Cassper Nyovest for saving her life. Nompilo Dlamini has arrived in India where she will undergo the life-saving procedure soon.

Nompilo Dlamini who is due for a lung transplant in India has thanked Cassper Nyovest for saving her life. Image: @NkhosiLa/Twitter, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

She took to social media to thank the people of Mzansi for contributing towards her medical bills. Cassper and Mzansi peeps helped Nompilo raise R2 million for the transplant. Cassper Nyovest forked out a whopping R150 000.

Nompilo suffers from cystic fibrosis and hopes the transplant will save her once and for all. In the clip she shared on Twitter, Nompilo thanked the rapper for encouraging the people of Mzansi to donate their hard-earned cash in order to save her life. According to ZAlebs, She said:

"Now we are here in India too get these lungs and its because of you. Thank you so much for the love shout out to Cassper Nyovest for the love and pushing this movement to get me here. Please keep voting for him and lets get those lungs."

Tweeps took to her comment section to praise Nompilo for her courage. Check out some of their comments below:

@SandraMatjie wrote:

"Wow, to see you dance like this, God is good. You bring so much hope to those who are sick."

@Yvonnerimbo said:

"Already looking much better girl... you are a soldier, keep on fighting... we love you."

@GodsfavoriteOD commented:

"Let's get those lungs. Most importantly, thank you for believing in yourself and not giving up. Trust in the Lord, you deserve to be happy. @casspernyovest o boss grootman, lord bless you with many more kids and zaka to be able to help others."

@MasunguloNdlov1 said:

"Go girl! We'll never let you down... May God be with you all ALONG."

@eug_samba wrote:

"I'm happy for you bae. Keep smiling, you look gorgeous in it."

@MissPoison15 added:

"I am so happy to see you happy, you really deserve this happiness after all you've been going through, God surely is good."

