Lasizwe Is Rebranding After 5 Years in the Mzansi Entertainment Space

Lasizwe has revealed that he's rebranding after being in the Mzansi entertainment space for 5 years

The media personality told a local publication that he now wants to expand his horison and his portfolio

The star started out as a YouTuber and influencer and today he owns his own production company and has his own reality TV show

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lasizwe is rebranding after being in the Mzansi entertainment space for five years. The media personality star started his career as a YouTuber and an influencer.

Lasizwe is rebranding after spending 5 years in the Mzansi entertainment space. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

He is now a reality TV star, a CEO of his own brand and an entrepreneur. Lasizwe has shared that he's now looking to spread his wings even further in the entertainment space.

TshisaLIVE reports that he now wants to expand his horizon and portfolio. Lasizwe, real name Thulasizwe Dambuza, said his production company TD media is his real core.

Through TD Media, the star employs 10 permanent employees and several interns. The publication said Lasizwe added:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"We're creating a lot of jobs, and one thing about TD Media is that we love employing the youth. It's more of a skills development company."

Lasizwe shows Khanyi Mbau major sibling love

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe took to social media recently to show his big sis Khanyi Mbau some major sibling love. The YouTuber took to Khanyi's comment section and praised her for being a good actress.

Lasizwe shared that he cannot wait for the whole world to see the stunner's new movie. The reality TV star also congratulated his sis for bagging the gig on Netflix. Lasizwe reacted to Khanyi after she applauded Netflix on Instagram for giving her the opportunity to showcase her talent. She wrote:

"With my unspoken words yesterday. I would like to say thank you to all that attended. @netflixsa YOU WROCK!"

Lasizwe took to her comment section and shared his honest opinion on the stunner's acting skills. He replied to her:

"You. Are. A. Star!!! I can’t wait for the world to see how amazing you did on in the movie! Congratulations in advance from your little brother."

Source: Briefly.co.za