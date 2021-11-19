Dr Musa Professes His Love for His Wife, Liesl Laurie…Again

Dr Musa Mthombeni could hold a master-class on how to show your wife you love every single thing about her existence

While many ladies agree that Liesl Laurie is one lucky girl, some peeps had a problem with the amount of love Musa showers her with

Dr Musa has shaken off what trolls had to say and has gone right back to his wife praising ways as they celebrate three months of marriage

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie and her husband Dr Musa Mthombeni are without a doubt couple goals. The pair are celebrating being married for three months and Musa gushed over his wife in true Mthombeni fashion.

Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie are celebrating three months of married bliss.

Source: Instagram

OKMzansi reports that during the time that Liesl and Musa were dating, they kept their relationship a secret. Dr Musa would often tell fans about a special lady in his life but never shared a name or face.

The two made their relationship public the day they got engaged. After having to keep his love for Liesl a secret for a whole year, it's no wonder why Dr Musa cannot stop posting about her.

The doting husband turning his Instagram account into a Liesl Laurie stan page did not sit well with some people. He received quite a bit of backlash from peeps who felt he should dial it down. But even Twitter trolls could not hold him back.

ZAlebs reports that the two had their three month-a-versary yesterday and Dr Mthombeni took to social media to share that one of the best decisions he ever made in life was marrying Liesl Laurie.

Couple Goals: Dr Musa Mtombeni and Liesl Laurie are well on their way to being Mzansi's favourite couple

Briefly News reported that Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni managed to keep their relationship completely private from the country for the longest time. The couple decided to confirm their relationship using the cutest engagement photoshoot. Since then they have managed to build a large following.

Here is a quick stroll down memory lane to see just how adorable this whirlwind romance has been.

In June, TimesLIVE reported that Liesl and Musa not only announced that they were in a relationship but the celeb duo also shared the news of their engagement.

Source: Briefly.co.za