Mzansi could not resist vibing with a fellow South African after Facebook user Glynis Bell shared a clip of the energetic man grooving to Bevok and BeatsByHands' hit song Heupe. The man displayed some killer - yet unique - moves.

Surrounded by a joyous crowd the man can be seen livening up the event by shaking what his mamma gave him. The smooth dance moves reminded Mzansi that his hips really don't lie.

Saffas joined the party in the comment section of the post bringing the hype train onto social media.

A local man's unique moves had Mzansi living. Image: Glynis Bell

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left under the post below:

Adele Visagie said:

"He looks like so much FUN!!!! I will definitely visit him."

Patricia Botha shared:

"Wow, he can move for such a big man."

Josephine Pickstone wrote:

"Love it."

Magda van der Merwe added:

"To cool."

