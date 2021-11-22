Thuli Phongolo Cancels Jam-Packed Gigs After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Thuli Phongolo DJing has been in high demand in clubs around the country and has been fully booked for the past few months

The actress was doing so well with the club appearances that she even took to social media to brag about bagging and R18k tip

Clubbing every weekend in full venues quickly caught up with the celeb as she shared the news of her positive diagnoses

Thuli Phongolo has been spending quite a bit of time on the turntables lately. Week in and week out she had a fully booked gig roster. The excitement of the crowd may have gotten to the DJ leading her to become and bit lax with Covid regulations, infecting her with the virus.

Thuli Phongolo tests positive for coronavirus and cancels gigs. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

The South African reported that Thuli Phongolo has really been racking up the money with her DJ gigs. Thuli P took to her social media to humbly brag about getting an R18 000 tip at one of her shows. A clip of a man showering her in R200 notes did rounds on social media.

While very many people have been enjoying the relaxed Covid restrictions and taking advantage of being able to go out, many forgot that the coronavirus was still a thing.

TimesLIVE reports that Thuli P recently tested positive for Covid-19. The DJ sensation was exposed to the virus at one of her gigs and shared the sad news of her diagnosis on social media. She wrote:

"It is with great sadness I inform you I have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 and will no longer be able to fulfil any of my engagements. I have taken the necessary safety precautions by self-isolating and taking medication prescribed by the doctor. Always remember to stay safe and take all the necessary Covid-19 precautions."

