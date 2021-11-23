Ex ‘Gomora’ Actor Israel Matseke-Zulu Says Health Forced Him To Bow Out

Fans of the Mzansi Magic drama series are still trying to get used to the fact that Gomora's favourite criminal, Don, has left the show

Israel Masteke-Zulu initially told curious fans that he is leaving the show to make room for younger and fresher talent to thrive in such spaces

Today, Israel's management team has made the real reason he left Gomora known to followers, saying an illness has forced Israel to quit the show

Fan favourite drama series Gomora has said goodbye to one of its biggest talents. Israel Matseke-Zulu's last episode on the show aired last week Thursday and fans have been searching for the real reason why Don left so suddenly. After days of asking, Israel has finally opened up.

Israel Matseke-Zulu has shared the illness that forced him to exit 'Gomora'. Image: @israelmatsekezulu

Source: Instagram

It was announced just last week that Israel Matseke-Zulu would be saying goodbye to his role on Gomora. The South African reported the veteran actor's reasons for leaving the show were actually due to a serious health scare. Israel has been suffering from a disease that has left him in pain and struggling to walk and complete daily tasks.

TimesLIVE reports that Msteke-Zulu's management team has disclosed the medical condition that has forced him to quit Gomora. Turns out the actor was diagnosed with gangrene shortly after he landed the role as Don. Speaking to the publication, he said:

"The illness started shortly after I joined Gomora as mild pain in my legs which I took as a passing phase. I love Gomora as a show which I have been close to from its inception, more so that it's set up in my hood Alexandra township. At the same time I am the kind of actor who when I do what I like, I want to be able to go full force, give it my all."

‘Gomora’ Star Sannah Mchunu says her real-life husband dumped her the same way Don did

Briefly News reported that actress Sannah Mchunu has shared that the reason she played the emotions between Zodwa and Don on Gomora so well is that she has been through it all before. The actress expressed so much gratitude towards Israel Masteke-Zulu for helping her heal.

Gomora viewers were shocked when Zodwa pulled the trigger and ended Don's reign of terror. The two have had a rather tumultuous relationship but when he was about to hurt two kids close to Zodwa's heart, she thought enough is enough.

My Virgo reports that Sannah and Israel's on-screen relationship meant so much to the actress. Sannah opened about her husband leaving her to raise her two small children alone, just like Don left Zodwa to raise Teddy on her own. Sannah says that in her personal experience.

Source: Briefly.co.za