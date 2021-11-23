K Naomi Shares Snap Looking Stunning at Tamaryn Green’s Wedding

K Naomi has had quite a lot to celebrate this year but even amidst the excitement of her own life, she has had the time to celebrate her friends too

The media personality shared photos of herself and her partner Tshepo as guests at former Miss SA Tamaryn Green's umembeso ceremony

K Naomi was still feeling the wedding bliss from her own lobola negotiations last weekend and decided to share a memory from another union

K Naomi has been celebrating so many milestones with her fiance Tshepo in the past few months. Little did she share that while her life was booming with surprises, she was also taking the time to join celeb friends in celebrating their relationship milestones.

K Naomi shared photos from where she attended Tamaryn Green's wedding. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

SowetanLIVE reported that Dr Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo had their Umembeso ceremony last month. The couple got engaged in April this year and fans had been keeping an eye out for a wedding for some time. When Tamaryn shared snaps from the traditional wedding, her guests comprised mainly of family.

The list of celebs who got engaged this year just kept growing and K Naomi managed to make the cut. Just last weekend that she celebrated the success of her lobola negotiations. While feeling the spirit of commitment, she decided to share with her followers photos from when she was a guest at Tamaryn's wedding.

Alililili: 3 Pics inside K Naomi’s lobola ceremony, “The most beautiful bride”

Briefly News reported that K Namoi has had one of the busiest years, she's gone from being a girlfriend to a fiancée, a mom and now a wife in just the span of a few months. The celeb's social account has become an announcement hub and fans are constantly waiting for the next piece of news.

ZAlebs reports that many followers were amazed by the modern element of K Naomi's lobola celebration. The media personality shared photos of herself and hubby surrounded by a whole bunch of friends and family. The number of people in attendance is was shook some peeps.

The celeb shared moments from the day with her followers on Instagram and as expected with her posts, followers were beaming with excitement. K Naomi wore traditional garments in the photos as she celebrated with those closest to her.

