“God Will Bring Kim Back”: Ye Posts Throwback Pic Kissing Kim, SA Wants Answers

Rapper Kanye West has social media users talking after sharing a super awkward picture with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian

Even though Kim is clearly in a relationship with a new man, Ye felt the need to post a pic of the pair kissing back during happier times

Social media users think Kanye should just let Kim live her best life and leave her alone!

Kanye West is serious about getting his wifey back! In a since-deleted Instagram story, the rapper shared a picture of himself alongside ex-wife Kim Kardashian looking happy as ever kissing on the beach.

The black and white photograph definitely captures a much simpler time in the couple's marriage.

Clearly, Ye is not dealing with the news of Kim's new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson well, even tagging Kardashian in the strange post.

Heading online, American news outlet @theshaderoom shared a screengrab of the now-deleted post:

Check out some of the social media reactions to the Instagram story below:

jacobyork said:

"Get ya family back bro."

oh.birdy said:

"as soon as she move on he want her back . Lol"

virgowayz_ said:

"Unuh Kim out here wearing colour again and living her best life. Leave that lady alone."

reallivebarbie said:

"One man's turkey sandwich is another man's turkey dinner."

Kanye says God wants him back with Kim Kardashian but she's got Pete Davidson

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Kanye West has said that God wants him back with his entrained wife, Kim Kardashian.

The rapper and fashion icon ranted about getting back with Kim, currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, during a visit to a Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Kanye owns up to mistakes

In his rant, Kanye admitted that he had made mistakes in his marriage to the reality TV star, Page Six reports.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes.

I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason I’m here to change the narrative,” he said.

The Jesus Walks rapper further blasted reality show networks E! and Hulu, saying he would not let them write his family’s narrative.

“I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family. I am the priest of my home,” he said.

Close to kids

Kanye further stated that he needs to get back home, adding that he bought a home near where Kim lives with their kids to be close to them

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out of the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.

But I need to be back home,” he said.

Source: Briefly.co.za