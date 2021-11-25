Kanye West ranted at a charity event, admitting that he made mistakes in his marriage to Kim Kardashian

The rapper said that God wants him to get back together with Kim, the mother of his four kids

Kanye’s rant comes less than a week after it was confirmed Kim is dating comedian Pete Davidson

Kanye West has said that God wants him back with his entrained wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West said he needs to get back home to Kim Kardashian and their kids. She is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson. Photos: David Livingston and BackGrid.

The rapper and fashion icon ranted about getting back with Kim, currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, during a visit to a Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Kanye owns up to mistakes

In his rant, Kanye admitted that he had made mistakes in his marriage to the reality TV star, Page Six reports.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes.

I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason I’m here to change the narrative,” he said.

The Jesus Walks rapper further blasted reality show networks E! and Hulu, saying he would not let them write his family’s narrative.

“I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family. I am the priest of my home,” he said.

Close to kids

Kanye further stated that he needs to get back home, adding that he bought a home near where Kim lives with their kids to be close to them

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out of the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.

But I need to be back home,” he said.

Kim and Davidson go official

Kanye's rant comes less than a week after it was confirmed that Kim is dating Davidson.

The two are reported to be exclusively seeing each other, even though they live on opposite coasts. Kim even invited Davidson to an important event at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home.

The 41-year-old is said to be rather happy and giddy around the 28-year-old comedian and her family and friends love that for her.

