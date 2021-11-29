“Touched by an Angel”: Rachel and Siya Kolisi Share Gorgeous Pic of Keziah

Rachel and Siya Kolisi have a gorgeous family and a lot of people think Keziah is a little angel

It turns out she really is, the power couple shared a snap of their daughter dressed as an angel

Social media users loved the gorgeous snap of the beautiful and precocious little girl

Rachel Kolisi and her husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi have a beautiful family. We can all agree that their daughter Keziah is the cutest little girl.

They took to Instagram to share some gorgeous pics of their daughter Keziah dressed as an angel.

Keziah Kolisi looked absolutely adorable dressed as an angel. Photo credit: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel captioned the post with:

"Touched by an Angel. If you know, you know ❤️."

This is what Rachel's fans had to say about the little angel

amberliadan:

"I'm already singing at the back of my mind. Loved that show❤️❤️❤️."

thetemperedprincess:

"Not me singing the intro song now she looks so beautiful!!! ."

oheartofdecor:

"Such a sweet angel that little one is born for greatness."

just_lisa_8:

"Rachel, you look beautiful in this photo, as does your little one."

Siya also took to his Instagram page to share snaps of Keziah, he captioned the post with:

" QAQAMBA! ! !"

Australian rugby star, Quade Cooper loved the picture.

quadecooper:

"❤️❤️❤️."

His fans also loved the snap and could hold back the comments

elmakapelma:

"Shine baby girl!"

beartjiexedits:

"Beautiful just like her parents."

jpjlandscapes:

"May you fly high angel."

devereuxcheryl:

"She is gorgeous ."

Source: Briefly.co.za