“Are You Empty?”: Zodwa Calls Other Women Out Who Say She Is Ugly

Zodwa Wabuntu hit out at women who call her ugly and that she should not appear in public

She posted a video on her Instagram channel where she was visibly upset by what people were saying about her

Her fans had her back and took to the comments section to share words of encouragement and support

Zodwa Wabuntu has had enough of women who call her ugly and try to make her feel bad about herself.

She took to Instagram to call her haters and ask them why they feel the need to drag her down.

Zodwa Wabuntu has some choice words for her haters. Photo credit: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

The celebrity said that they mock her looks and take advantage of her humble nature.

She vented her frustration and said that her critics didn't want her to go out and be public, essentially that she should shut herself away.

Her fans rushed to the comments section to share words of comfort

moloi_82:

"Everyone is bitter now lately ppl are not happy with themselves hence they hurt everyone around them but thina we appreciate u❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

gudspirit:

"Never CHANGE who you are for anyone....you will give them satisfaction & Bring yourself to their level which you don't belong there...#spirit"

natgumenge:

"this broke my heart. Women can be so bitter. Sorry sis don’t even let them get to you."

nomceboshange:

"Well zodwa wabantu you are an amazing lady and you are beautiful and rich ❤and you a strong brave woman you fight for what you want I love u zodwa wabantu umuhler cc wami ungabalaleli abantu kusizani ukuba muhle ungena Mali wena umuhle futhi unemali zakho zodwa love u so muchhhh be safe take care ❤️❤️"

Lol, Zodwa's language on 'Gomora' has viewers in stitches: "What are you saying"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Gomora fans are always fully entertained, whether it's with drams or Zodwa's hilarious English skills. Sannah Mchunu is one talented actress for being able to pull off such a versatile character with such ease. Fans on social media are letting it be known that Zodwa is without a doubt their favourite.

Late last year, TimesLIVE reported that Zodwa was nicknamed Mzansi's favourite auntie. Sannah Mchunu's character was first introduced as Teddy's alcoholic single mother and fans of the telenovela have since watched her build herself up.

Source: Briefly.co.za