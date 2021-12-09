7 Pics: Liesl Laurie Living It Up on Zanzibar Vacay, “Call Me Mrs Mthombeni”

Around this time of the year, celebs are rewarding themselves in all kinds of ways and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni chose a getaway to Zanzibar

The former Miss SA is serving body, holiday and wife goals on every single social media post as she destresses and soaks up the sun

Mrs Mthombeni is on a girls trip and her husband is flooding her comments with praises, the hypeman wrote: "I’m gonna need these sent to me expeditiously"

Liesl Laurie is living the soft life in Zanzibar, making her followers wish they could ditch the nine to five for a summer holiday. The radio host has been heating up the timeline with her beach snaps and her doting husband is still making sure to gush over her even from hundreds of kilometres away.

Liesl Laurie- Mthombeni is living the soft life in Zanzibar.

Source: Instagram

These past few weeks South Ah celebs are either buying a new car or taking a much-needed holiday and Liesl Laurie chose the latter. OKMzansi reports that she has followed in the footsteps of Minnie Dlamini and Moshe Ndiki in taking a trip to the stunning Zanzibar.

The media personality has been making sure to keep followers updated on her vacay activities as she lounges on the sandy beaches. Briefly News made sure to gather some highlights from her enviable trip.

Dr Mthombeni is absolutely loving the hot wife content and took to the comments to let her know. Here's a look at some of his best comments:

"I’m gonna need these sent to me expeditiously.Please send me Powerball numbers. I’m feeling lucky tonight. Kumnandi mos. Yes Wena girl! Oh my goodness. I can’t believe how incredible you look here."

Dr Musa professes his love for his wife, Liesl Laurie… again

Briefly News reported that former Miss SA Liesl Laurie and her husband Dr Musa Mthombeni are without a doubt couple goals. The pair are celebrating being married for three months and Musa gushed over his wife in true Mthombeni fashion.

OKMzansi reports that during the time that Liesl and Musa were dating, they kept their relationship a secret. Dr Musa would often tell fans about a special lady in his life but never shared a name or face.

The two made their relationship public the day they got engaged. After having to keep his love for Liesl a secret for a whole year, it's no wonder why Dr Musa cannot stop posting about her.

