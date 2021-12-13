Zodwa Wabantu lit up her timeline with an unexpected photo of her bae Ricardo spending some quality time with her son Vuyo

The entertainer has been head over heels with her man and seeing her pure happiness had led fans to completely fall in love with her

Through the cuteness that the snap provided, many followers could not shake the fact that the two boys have a striking resemblance

Zodwa Wabantu and her Ben 10 Ricardo have been making many headlines over the past few months. The two lovebirds cannot seem to get enough of each and now it's Mzansi's turn to obsess over them. A picture of Ricardo and Zodwa's son Vuyo sent fans screaming in a cuteness fit.

ZAlebs reports that Zodwa is out here living every single mother's dream to have their partner get along with their children. The unapologetic dancer is vocal about how much her family and bae mean to her and seeing the two together has her over the moon.

Zodwa took to Instagram to share the two leading men in her life and gush over them just a little. The two dudes went out for a haircut and sent the celeb a snap of their big smiles and fresh fades.

Zodwa's fans were just as in love with the photo as she was and they headed to the comments to let her know. Through all of the compliments, many fans just had to mention that Ricardo and Vuyo do share a resemblance.

@ntuthunykiki said:

"They both look alike ... Your Kings are lucky to have you."

@boitumel_mathipa wrote:

"They look alike "

@_miss_tasha_ commented:

"He’s the real father of your son. I swear they look alike "

