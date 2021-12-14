Dr Winnie Mashaba took fans by surprise by showcasing her popped pregnant stomach in a glamorous photo-op

The gospel artist captioned her breathtaking post with a fitting bible verse about God’s will, confirming what the pictures already displayed

Excited fans showered Dr Winnie with congratulatory messages, prayers and well wishes for the unborn baby that will join us in the world soon

Dr Winnie Mashaba killed two birds with one stone with her stylish photos posted on Instagram. The talented musician showed off a fashionable black outfit while letting her swelling abdomen reveal her pregnancy.

Dr Winnie Mashaba surprised fans with the first look at her pregnant belly via an alluring shoot. Image: @winnie_mashaba/Instagram

Gospel star Dr Winnie Mashaba is one fabulous mom-to-be! Winnie graciously announced that she is expecting with a photoshoot showing off her belly in an embellished black dress accessorized with a feathered fascinator and purse.

The expecting mommy’s vibrant photoshoot is fitting since she shared she has been slaying and dancing through the past few weeks. In true Dr Winnie style, she cleverly confirmed what her picture slideshow insinuated with a scripture. She wrote:

“Romans 8:31: ‘What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?’”

The gospel artist’s fans were quick to express their joy for the beautiful mama in her comment section. Many took the time to present Winnie with kind words, rejoicing at the revelation.

@Mohapipaballo05 wrote:

“When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen. wow congratulations mama”

@Nwabisamapuwei.23 affirmed:

“God's timing”

@connie_mocwane added:

“Glory to Jesus and congratulations Dr Winnie. Indeed God's timing is the best”

@kelewinnietefu said:

“I don't need to look the meaning of beautiful in my dictionary Because wow wena mama waka you are the meaning of beautiful..... You are beautiful as always”

Dumi Mkokstad and wife Zipho announce that they are expecting their 1st baby and already have a name

In other blessed pregnancy news, Briefly News recently reported that Dumi Mkokstad is a father-to-be, according to an Instagram post he shared on Sunday. Like Dr Winnie, the gospel singer disclosed the news with the first glimpse at his wife Zipho’s baby bump and a sweet message of gratitude to her.

Dumi Mkokstad and his wife are going to be parents after praying for an addition to their family. The singer declared the news in an emotional message expressing his pride for his pregnant wife. He wrote:

“So it’s been a few months. We said our prayers unto the Lord and He provided. But what I want to highlight is that I am so so so proud of my wife. The Lord blessed me with the most amazing human in the world. Thank you @dr_ziphozenkosi. May the Lord protect you and our princess. #Lenani'Izulu”

Zipho joined in with an announcement of her own and expressed relief that people finally knew during an Instagram live. The mom-to-be even joked that she had been hiding from people at malls before their disclosure.

The expecting mommy then broke down the meaning of her unborn baby’s name to her followers. Zipho shared that the name Lelani’Izulu was derived from a gospel song, which Dumi handpicked for their bundle of joy. She said:

“Lenani'Izulu means the Heavens rejoice and the Heavens agree. My husband sort-of named her and that's the baby's name.”

