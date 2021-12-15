OJ Simpson Totally Free After Early Parole Ends Early Because of Good Behaviour

OJ Simpson is reportedly totally free after his early parole, which was supposed to expire in February 2022, ended early

Reports coming from the US suggest that OJ was awarded credits for good behaviour while serving his parole, which led to it ending early

The popular former NFL star spent nine years in jail before getting parole following his conviction in his armed robbery trial in 2008

OJ Simpson is officially a free man, according to reports. Reports coming from the US suggest that his early parole has ended early.

His attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, has confirmed to that the former NFL star is "completely a free man". TMZ reports that OJ had been on parole since 2017. It was initially set to "expire" on 9 February, 2022.

The publication reports that a Nevada State Police spokesperson said OJ was discharged from parole in early December. The spokesperson added that OJ was awarded credits for good behaviour while out on parole, which is the reason it ended early.

The 74-year-old was granted parole after spending nine years in jail following his conviction in his armed robbery trial in 2008.

