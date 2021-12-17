The late Naledi Willers’ memorial service aired on Youtube on Thursday, broadcasting her last days for heartbroken fans, friends and family

Many took to Twitter to share their sentiments and fond memories of the reality TV star yesterday, as they caught up on the event online

#NadeliWillersMemorialService trended as distraught netizens further praised the deceased for her courage while battling several bouts of cancer

South Africa collectively grieved the passing of Real Housewives of Johannesburg star, Naledi Willers on 16 December as her last honours were broadcast on the net. It had been over a week since the personality succumbed to cancer-related complications.

South Africans lament Naledi Willers' on Twitter as her memorial service trended on the app. Image: @nana01gp/Instagram

Source: Instagram

There was solemn energy in the air over the past 24 hours as Mzansi celebrated Naledi Willers’ life on Twitter. People who admired the former model couldn’t help but share their mixed emotions over their recent loss.

Twitter users marked Naledi’s existence with kind words, prayers, expressions of sorrow as her family and friends eulogized her. The public figure’s memorial became a trending topic on Twitter as the overflowing messages rolled in. See some of the words shared below:

@Mncubemp wrote:

“Naledi Willers a strong young lady I cried so much watching her memorial. I still have a lump on my throat ,I have so many questions why God allowed her to go through so much pain knowing that she won't survive, Rest well my Angel you fought hard.”

@MaalehuS commented:

“I wanted to ask God so many why's. I couldn't finish that mono, I fell sick because I put myself in her shoes. This morning I prayed for her mum.”

@Tumi_MrsL added:

“It’s so painful. I wanted to ask how God expected her to fight all these cancers, but I realised He didn’t, and that is why she is resting now. He let her rest. She is now healed. May her soul rest in eternal peace. She was so strong.”

@KnownAssBee wrote:

“I’ve just been crying throughout #NalediWillersMemorialService like every word is shattering my soul. She was so selfless and she fought the fight. Rest in paradise, Nalegend.”

Minnie Dlamini Jones breaks her silence on Naledi Willers’ passing with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini Jones was among many who were left heartbroken by Naledi Willers’ death after succumbing to Stage 4 breast cancer. The TV host penned an emotional message to the Real Housewives of Johannesburg star three days after her passing.

Minnie managed to pull herself out of her grieving process to celebrate her late friend’s life. The tear-jerking message she wrote for Naledi Willers displays just how special the pair’s friendship was.

Naledi, who passed away after battling cancer, was a great friend to Minnie as seen in her appearances at Mrs Jones’ wedding. Consequently, Minnie shared it was challenging to have to address her companion’s demise.

Source: Briefly.co.za