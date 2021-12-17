Connie Chiume's Daughter Nothando Mabuza Excited to Work with Mom on New Project

Connie Chiume's daughter, Nothando Mabuza, has revealed that she's excited to work with her mom on a new project

The young actress and her mom, who is also a thespian, will host acting workshops in partnership with the city of Ekurhuleni and Melanin Goddess Productions

Nothando became popular in Mzansi when she bagged a role on Housemaids and her mom is known as Mam'Sonto in Gomora

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nothando Mabuza has shared that she's excited to finally get a chance to work with her mom, Connie Chiume. The young actress and the veteran thespian will host acting masterclasses in partnership with Melanin Goddess Productions and the city of Ekurhuleni.

Connie Chiume's daughter Nothando Mabuza is excited to work with her on a new project. Image: @dynastyfuturebetty, @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Nothando Mabuza said they'll hold workshops, events and projects as part of their new venture. The star said they'll also work with the American Embassy as there's going to be collaborations between Mzansi and the US.

Nothando told TshisaLIVE that she's been waiting for the perfect opportunity to work with her mom for a very long time. She said she first had to establish herself as a brand. Nothando said she had to wait for the right moment because she didn't want peeps to think Connie helped her.

Nothando said being part of Moja Love's comedy series Housemaids has opened many doors for her in the industry. She portrays the character of Providence. The star said a lot of production houses are interested in her work since she bagged the role of Providence.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Connie Chiume's daughter appears in The Queen

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Chiume's daughter is following in her footsteps. The veteran actress' daughter Nothando Mabuza appeared in The Queen recently. She played the part of Tumelo - a rape victim.

The proud mother took to social media to share how proud she was that her daughter appeared on one of the biggest telenovelas in Mzansi. Connie, who plays the role of Mam'Sonto on Gomora, wrote on Instagram:

"My daughter is on The Queen!! @connie_ferguson this made me emotional @dynastyfuturebetty well done, you are getting there."

The news of Nothando's stint on The Queen was also shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter. Phil shared that Nothando, who is a rapper, will also make an appearance on comedian David Kau's new project.

Source: Briefly.co.za