Musician Christina Aguilera has dedicated much of her life to her career and fans are showing their love on her 41st birthday

Taking to Twitter, some people shared the positive impact Xtina's uplifting music has had on their lives

Others celebrate the influence Aguilera's music continues to have on the newer generation including artists like Demi Lovato

Fans have headed online to wish the pop diva and all-time music legend, Christina Aguilera a very happy 41st birthday.

Christina Aguilera is celebrating her 41st Birthday. Images: @PopCulture2000s/Twitter

Source: Twitter

'Xtina' as she's affectionately known by her supporters started her long career in entertainment as a child star, performing in such memorable shows as the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

Today, the musician has many awards under her belt including the Grammy for Best New Artist and fans still enjoy her classic music all these years later.

It's clear her messages of female empowerment and self-love have meant a lot in the lives of her loyal followers, who took to the comments to make their appreciation known:

@_bhaggers said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHRISTINA AGUILERA! You never cease to amaze me and remind me time and time again why I fell in love with your voice and your music 20-plus years ago."

@liberbionicx said:

"happy birthday to my forever idol @xtina love you."

@Kaike24675481 had a special message from Brazil:

Happy Birthday, Christina Aguilera! Brazil LOVES YOU LEGENDTINA

@freaksngkz said:

"happy birthday to the woman who constantly saves my life with her music. Words cannot explain how much I love you @xtina keep empowering people, keep showing respect and appreciation to women I LOVE YOU #Happybirthdayxtina."

