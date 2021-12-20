DJ Shimza's R150 000 Ministry of Tourism Cook Off Funding Investigated by PSC

The Public Service Commission is investigating the R150 000 funding that DJ Shimza received from the Ministry of Tourism a while back

The club DJ trended online when his restaurant, the Hang Awt, bagged the funding even though he didn't follow proper tender processes

Shimza told peeps on social media that he was called allegedly by the department and asked for quotes, and the next thing he scored the gig

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Shimza's controversial government-funded cook-off at his restaurant a while back is under investigation. The DJ-turned-businessman trended on social media when the he scored the R150 000 government gig apparently without following proper tender processes.

DJ Shimza's R150 000 Ministry of Tourism cook off funding is being investigated by PSC. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

The DJ received the money from the Ministry of Tourism despite not being in the department's database. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has revealed that it has started an investigation into how Shimza's restaurant in Tembisa bagged the tender.

According to SowetanLIVE, someone contacted their office through the national anti-corruption hotline. In a letter to minister Lindiwe Sisulu, the commission stated that they were probing the complaint which alleged procurement flouting at the department's head office.

The department paid R150 000 for a cook-off with Somizi at the star's the Hang Awt. DJ Shimza claimed on Twitter that he was was called and asked to submit quotes and bagged the gig afterwards. At the time, many tweeps had questioned how his place was chosen for the gig.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

DJ Shimza dragged for clapping back at tenderpreneur accusations

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza was recently dragged for allegedly getting the bag because of his political connections. The musician posted a happy snap of himself recently but found himself trending for all the wrong reasons.

The majority of tweeps on his timeline slammed the star for allegedly making most of his money from government tenders. Some even hilariously roasted Shimza for being President Cyril Ramaphosa's boy.

TshisaLIVE reports that the club DJ and restaurant owner captioned the snap he posted on Twitter:

"Generally a happy guy with a positive approach to life."

Source: Briefly.co.za