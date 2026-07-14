Lwah Ndlunkulu has entered the food business with the launch of Amaciko Foods in Johannesburg

Fans flooded X with congratulatory messages, praising the singer's latest milestone

Many social media users applauded Lwah for investing in a black-owned business and building a brand beyond her successful music career

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Lwah Ndlunkulu has officially launched Amaciko Foods. Image: Lwah Ndlukulu

Source: Twitter

Award-winning singer Lwah Ndlunkulu is proving that her ambitions stretch beyond music after launching her own restaurant in Maboneng, Johannesburg, offering customers a mix of traditional South African meals and signature kotas.

The exciting business move quickly caught the attention of social media users, who flooded X with congratulatory messages and praised the star for expanding her career beyond the music industry.

Fans celebrate Lwah's latest milestone

Amaciko Foods offers customers a selection of traditional South African meals alongside its signature kotas, giving locals another spot to enjoy home-style food in the heart of Maboneng. The launch was warmly received by fans, who congratulated the singer on her latest business venture.

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@OCEANSKY commented:

"All the best for her 🎉"

@nonz_nonie commented:

"Congratulations to her 🥺🥳🥳"

@Conniedlamini4 commented:

"Congratulations to her 👏"

@trully_tee commented:

"This is amazing, so happy for her."

@shortness_me commented:

"Wow so happy for her, she's working hard 🔥🔥👏"

Social media users eager to support

Fans praised Lwah's latest business venture on X. Image: Lwah Ndlukulu

Source: Instagram

Many users said they were excited to visit the restaurant and try the food, while others praised Lwah for creating another income stream outside the entertainment industry. @__Thapelo commented:

"Mad achievement right there 🔥🔥"

@Khaulux commented:

"I've heard her being interviewed, impressed with her purpose and brains 👊"

@Sbo19DarkBeau commented:

"Already Ngifuna inkabi kota 😊"

@vigilanceblues commented:

"This is a good milestone."

See more comments in the X post below:

Black-owned business receives praise

Others applauded Lwah for investing in a business that could inspire more entertainers to diversify their income while supporting local communities.

@MzansiFarmer commented:

"Big up to her! Supporting black-owned businesses is always a win. 👏❤️"

@mabetie9405 commented:

"Congratulations to Lwah The Ndlunkulu! It's always inspiring to see artists building businesses beyond the entertainment industry. Wishing her nothing but success with Amaciko Foods may it grow into a thriving brand. 🙌"

Lwah's latest venture has clearly struck a chord with fans, many of whom have applauded her for branching into business while continuing her music career.

With Amaciko Foods now welcoming customers, supporters are eager to see the restaurant thrive and become another success under the singer's name.

Sjava recalls creating Home with Lwah Ndlukulu

Recently Briefly News reported that Sjava has reflected on how his hit song Home with Lwah Ndlunkulu came to life, revealing that their first meeting in the studio led to an instant creative connection.

The award-winning singer praised Lwah's talent and said the collaboration happened naturally, resulting in one of their most celebrated songs. Fans praised the pair's chemistry, with many saying Home remains one of their favourite South African collaborations.

Source: Briefly News