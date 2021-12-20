Siya Kolisi pays a visit to his hometown of Gqeberha and shares photos from his trip on his Instagram

His post features a visit to the Broadwalk Hotel, time with friends and pays tribute to one of his late friends

The Springbok captain stays true to his roots and humble beginnings by thanking his hometown in the sweet post

Home is where the heart is and this is true for South African rugby star, Siya Kolisi. He paid a nostalgic visit to his hometown, Gqeberha (previously Port Elizabeth) in the Eastern Cape recently.

Siya Kolisi visits his hometown in Gqeberha, Port Elizabeth. Image: @siyakolisi / Instagram

Source: Instagram

He shared photos from his trip in a recent Instagram post which feature a visit to the Broadwalk Hotel and time spent with friends.

In one of the photos he shares a special moment at the tombstone of late friend, Mangaliso.

He captioned the post:

“Enkosi Gqeberha” (Thank you Gqeberha)

Kolisi hails from a humble background, a far cry from the star status the Springbok captain has reached today. Not one to be defined by his circumstances, he took charge of his destiny when he devoted his efforts to the sport.

His hard work has paid him off by transforming his life for a better course. Rugby is his first love as he has proven that through the excellent scores that he has been posting ever since he started playing the game.

Siya’s Instagram followers showed a lot of love to his post:

@xiolve_poke commented:

“everybody keeps talking about you I must say you are the best.”

@jt_faibz reacted:

“Thanks Siya, you are truly an inspiration to us all.”

@andiswa_Jikijela said:

“Captain, my captain.”

Siya Kolisi early childhood

A previous Briefly News reported revealed that when he was fifteen years old, Siya's mother passed away. As a result, he had to grow up under the care of his great grandmother who lived in Zwide, in Port Elizabeth. Growing up under the care of his great grandmother was not easy. He, however, had to persevere because he did not have any other options.

Even though his father was away for the better part of his childhood, the one thing that he does not regret inheriting from Fezakele Kolisi is the skill for the game as it is the one thing that completely turned his life for the better.

Source: Briefly.co.za