Khanyi Mbau and her bae businessman Kudzai Mushonga have been one of Mzansi's most talked-about relationships of 2021

The two lovebirds went from Khanyi's Shiya'indoda eDubai scandals to buying R1 million worth of birthday spoils for her man

Briefly News is taking a look at Khanyi and Kudzai's whirlwind romance and all the memorable rollercoaster moments

2021 has been the year of relationships for celebs and it only makes sense to highlight one of the greatest to ever do it - Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga.

The actress and her bae have spent a lot of the year living it up in Dubai and with all the glitz and glamour came some infamous memories. Briefly News is going through the timeline of this spicy romance.

Briefly News is taking a look at Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga's relationship. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Early days

TimesLIVE reports that it was only a few months ago that Khanyi and Kudzai made their relationship social media official. The start of this romance was not all roses, as the Zimbabwean businessman was rumoured to be a fugitive in his home country. But that did not stop Mbau from falling head-over-heels.

Luxury baecation in Dubai

As soon as borders were opened again, Khanyi took the first flight to Dubai to spend some quality time with Kudzai. Mbau's Instagram was all about the soft life as she was wined and dined in pure class.

Shiya'Indoda eDubai

Although Khanyi's relationship was public, peeps did not give it much thought until her infamous disappearing act. The celeb caused a frenzy when Sunday World reported that she left Kudzai in Dubai without a word. Khanyi walked out of their hotel and caught a flight back home after a disagreement. Her bae reported her missing on social media, only for her to turn up at home.

Kudzai's Instagram drama

After Khanyi left him high and dry, Kudzai hopped onto his Instagram to vent about the drama. Mushonga even used his social media page to reach out to Mbau to apologise for the events that lead to her fleeing the city. Kudzai declared his love for the Mzansi celeb and before we knew it, things were patched up.

Khanyi returns to Dubai

Once the apologies were out of the way, Kudzai had to prove himself to Miss Mbau. The media personality took a trip back to Dubai and was treated like the princess that she is. From a luxury vehicle pick up to five-star breakfast and diamond gifts, Kudzai really pulled out all of the stops.

Kudzai's birthday

When Mushonga's birthday came around in November, Khanyi made sure to spoil him in the best way she knew how - with sheer luxury. Briefly News reported that the celeb spent a whopping R1 million to make Kudzai's birthday extra special.

Happily ever after

With Dubai being the epicentre of luxury in the world, it is no wonder that Khanyi Mbau feels at home when she's there. Khanyi now spends her time flying between SA and Dubai and living her best life with Kudzai.

