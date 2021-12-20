2021 has been the year of celebrity engagements and the peeps are here for it, AKA and Nellie Tembe were some of the pack leaders in the ring game

The Miss SA organisation alone had three engagements with Liesl Laurie, Tamaryn Green and Thato Mosehle saying yes

With so many exciting announcements made by Mzansi's A-listers, Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the celebs who ended the year with a ring

Mzansi celebs have been all about love this year and the number of relationship milestones proves it. Quite a few lucky men popped the question to some of South Ah's stunning ladies and Briefly News is looking back at just a few of the couples who got engaged in 2021.

6 Celebs who got engaged in 2021. Image: @knaomin, @tamaryngreen and @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

1. AKA and Nellie Tembe

YouthVillage reported that in February, AKA got down on one knee and asked Nellie to marry him. The rapper had sent his cows over to Nellie's family and was prepping for a wedding. The two had a beautiful relationship until the incident that claimed Tembe's life just a few months later.

2. Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo

Former Miss SA and her bae began their marital journey around April when Nxumalo popped the question on a beautiful mountain range. Followers have since been staying glued to Tamaryn's Instagram to catch a glimpse of the wedding festivities.

3. Liesl Laurie and Dr Musa Mthombeni

Another Miss SA alumni stole Mzansi's heart when she revealed that she was Dr Musa Mthombeni's secret girlfriend. The couple made their relationship public with their engagement photos. Musa and Liesl did not waste time taking a walk to the altar.

4. K Naomi

In September, K Naomi and her baby daddy Tshepo almost broke the internet with their engagement announcement. OKMzansi reports that she has since had so many exciting milestones and is currently waiting to give birth to her first baby.

5. Thato Mosehle

2020 Second princess Thato Mosehle brought in the third engagement ring for the Miss SA clan when she said 'yes!' at the beautiful Indanda Dam in KZN. Fans are keeping a close eye out for the wedding that will come from the stunning lady.

6. Karabo Ntshweng

TV presenter Karbo Ntshweng had a lot to celebrate on her 30th birthday when her long-term bae got down on one knee and asked her for forever.

