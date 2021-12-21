Despite coming into the entertainment industry in completely different decades, Winnie Khumalo and her daughter Rethabile have had the same struggles

The mother-daughter duo got candid about the lack of female unity throughout the biz, which makes it difficult to land frequent opportunities

Rethabile said that the only way to improve the industry for women is for them to support each other instead of viewing one another as competition

Winnie and Rethabile provided a much-needed reality check with women in the entertainment industry. The two musicians called on SA ladies to work on building each other instead of withholding opportunities from each other.

Winnie Khumalo has not had an easy time in the music business and was hoping that her daughter would have a smoother path. TimesLIVE sat down with the two singers as they spoke about how hard things are for women who are really trying to make it in Mzansi.

Winnie told the publication:

"The industry is male-dominated and we women need to unite and support one another. But that is difficult to do because we are still in competition. Everyone wants to be number one and if I want to associate myself with, for example, a Nomcebo (Zikode) or a Nolwazi, they will say I want to take their spotlight or I want to use them.

There's no unity among women. That is why you find even when there's funding and someone wants to fund women, we end up not getting it because we are not united, so somehow it falls through."

Rethabile said the industry is an 'every woman for themselves' kind of space. The mother and daughter duo shared the same passion in urging women to help each other rise to the top.

Just last year, SowetanLIVE reported that Rethabile got candid about surviving the rife entertainment industry the same way her mother did. A year later and very little seems to have changed.

