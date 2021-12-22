DJ Warras Slams DJ Shimza's R150k Investigation, Calls It a "Waste of Time"

DJ Warras has slammed an investigation into how DJ Shimza's Tembisa restaurant scored an R150 000 government gig a while back

The radio personality desribed the probe as a waste of time and resources because Shimza organises world class events at his place

Peeps slammed the Gagasi GM presenter for failing to understand the point of the investigation, telling him that it is not about the R150 amount

DJ Warras took to social media recently to defend his industry peer, DJ Shimza. The Gagasi FM presenter has shared his thoughts on the ongoing investigation into how Shimza's Hang Awt restaurant in Tembisa bagged the R150 000 government gig a while back.

Warras claimed the probe is a "waste of time and resources". He praised Shimza for always going the extra mile when organising gigs at his place. The radio personality said the investigation won't yield any results.

According to TshisaLIVE, Warras took to Twitter to comment on the hot debate over the investigations. He wrote:

Peeps slammed Warras for defending Shimza. They told him the aim of the investigation is to find out if there was any corruption involved when the tender was given to Shimza but not about the R150 000 amount.

@iamSegopi said:

"South African celebs never forget to defend their privilege no matter the crime. So now it is a waste of time to investigate suspected criminal acts because someone is world standard."

@musa_nyosi wrote:

"The point is not the amount but the act bhuti."

@007druza commented:

"Corruption is key here, not the amount."

@Vacaville14 added:

"You like your friend and you think he’s a good person. I’ll tell you quickly, the fact that he didn’t know what was cutting with the tender process means he’s f**ked us. Should just pay the department back and move on with his life."

DJ Shimza's R150k Ministry of Tourism cook-off funding investigated

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza's controversial government-funded cook-off at his restaurant a while back is under investigation. The DJ-turned-businessman trended on social media when the he scored the R150 000 government gig apparently without following proper tender processes.

The DJ received the money from the Ministry of Tourism despite not being in the department's database. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has revealed that it has started an investigation into how Shimza's restaurant in Tembisa bagged the tender.

According to SowetanLIVE, someone contacted their office through the national anti-corruption hotline. In a letter to minister Lindiwe Sisulu, the commission stated that they were probing the complaint which alleged procurement flouting at the department's head office.

