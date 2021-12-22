A US court has reportedly sacked a R63 billion defamation lawsuit against world-renowned rapper Drake

A woman named Mesha Collins claimed the global superstar used her name in a defamatory way online when she allegedly broke into his home back in 2017

The Toosie Slide hitmaker's lawyers asked the judge to throw the case out of court because Mesha couldn't prove that mentioned her name on his timeline

A US court has ruled in favour of Drake. A woman wanted the superstar to pay her R63 billion for defamation after he allegedly used her name in a defamatory way on social media.

The court ordered that Drake doesn't have to pay Mesha Collins the $4 million she was demanding. Mesha trended on social media in 2017 after she apparently broke into the Toosie Slide hitmaker's crib in California.

Kaya 959 reports that Mesha locked herself in one of the rooms after she broke into the rapper's mansion. She also allegedly drank some beverages.

Los Angeles Times reports that Mesha filed for a lawsuit in August 2021. Drizzy's lawyers asked the court to dismiss the "frivolous" lawsuit. A judge threw the case out of court after Mesha reportedly failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the popular artist mentioned her name on his socials.

