Mohale Motaung got together with his relatives to honour all of the great things that came out of the past year at a pre-Christmas party

The model gave his fans a look at the stunning gold and white decor elements that beautifully displayed the wonderful holiday spirit within the festivities

The clip shared by Mohale also showcased his family’s closeness as they danced and laughed together during the glamourously curated lunch

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mohale Motaung recently shared a look into his family life on Instagram with pictures and a clip of them at a private bash. The media personality explained that the event took place on 16 December in one of his captions.

Mohale Motaung partied it up with his loved ones and shared the evidence on social media. Image: @mohale_77/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mohale shared a picture of himself flashing a huge smile while wearing a reindeer headband, alongside snaps of him and his parents and the table setup. Within this post, the host with the most explained the cause for celebration, writing:

“The 16th of December is my parents’ house anniversary and every year, they have a celebration. This year, because it’s been a very tough year but God and my ancestors really came through for me, I asked to also coincide my thanksgiving/Christmas lunch to just say Thank you to God and my ancestors. I loved it!”

In a second post, followers were treated like guests as they were subjected to every little detail of the occasion. From the layout to the speeches, all the way to the joyous dancing, Mohale ensured his fans had a front-row seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

See some of the wonderful comments he received below:

@Giftthado wrote:

"Sir, I'm so proud of you. Keep up your good work."

@ms_nonoh said:

"Beautiful and intimate celebration filled with loved one."

@bongs.dlamini.3720 added:

"Yes Mohale, you must give Glory to the Lord."

Mohale Motaung says he’s still not ready to date, slamming rumours of a romance with close friend Wiseman Zitha

In more reports regarding Mohale Motaung, Briefly News recently shared that a summer fling is not on the cards for the newly single media personality, as he has expressed that he is still not keen to hit the dating scene. Mohale felt the need to communicate this after being linked to his actor friend, Wiseman Zitha, once again.

Mohale and Wiseman recently enjoyed some much-deserved time out and posted evidence of their outing on Instagram. Fans of the pair quickly jumped to conclusions after seeing their vacation snaps, so Somizi’s ex cleared the air.

Mohale interviewed with City Press to finally put the rumours to rest. He shared that he is not currently looking for love, but was on a trip with one of his closest friends from university.

Source: Briefly.co.za