Somizi is afraid of germs, video of him sanitising his cutlery when eating out
- Somizi Mhlongo knows that his health is the most important thing in his life and does not take any chances
- His fear of germs has been revealed after he posted a video of himself sterilising his cutlery before eating
- Fans and friends took to the comment section of the video to react to his phobia with some saying that they too are afraid of germs
Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that he is a germaphobe in his latest post on Instagram.
He shared a video of himself cleaning his knife and fork at a restaurant with a sanitising wipe.
The social media influencer captioned the video with the following explaining why he does it:
"Anyone who knows me knows how much of a germophobe I am....and when I found out about @spoon.clean cutlery sanitising wipe I was relieved....because I can make sure that every time I dine anywhere I'll be good...whether at home or outside.....restaurants or on a flight....or in the office...anywhere......"
His friends and fans took to the comment section after learning that Somizi is afraid of germs
nandi_madida:
"Yes for us germaphobes! @zakesbantwini look I’m so happy."
kay87lek:
"I'm still inviting you for lunch/dinner, but you are the chef for the day."
angyminaty:
"Same here, I am terrified of Germs."
thems_tee:
"I also do that and my Mom will be like, hope the plate was also cleaned like that before they prepared that food for you."
spookiloo:
"You forgot to wipe the sauces cutlery."
ladah7700:
"Somizi you're just like me shame...... every time I have to eat at a restaurant I think too much even in my home, I don't share cutlery or cups with my family....I have ones that are only used by me.....if I see someone using them ....a kesa di batla......I'm definitely gonna get myself some soon. clean products ......"
“Super sweet”: Somizi is the subject of praise after his Era by DJ Zinhle visit
Earlier, Briefly News reported that Somgaga indulged in some retail therapy after a day’s worth of work and he chose none other than DJ Zinhle’s establishment to blow off some steam. In true Somizi fashion, the media personality shared a snap of himself after making his purchase.
While at the Mall of Africa for his book sale and meet and greet, Somizi popped by his music-making friend’s spot for some new accessories. He proudly plugged the mom of two’s business on his post, writing:
“Went to buy myself a few pairs of shades at @djzinhle store @erabydjzinhle @_themallofafrica since I was there anyway.....proud of you mama”
Source: Briefly.co.za