Yesterday, Makhadzi issued a cryptic response to Babes Wodumo’s claims that she's been having an affair with her husband and later posted a video

The two women trended all day as the scandal picked up due to their input but not Mampintsha, as he's been notably silent

Today, Mampintsha is at the top of the trending topic lists as Mzansi peeps insist that he finally speak up about what really happened

The eLamont artist engaged in yet another rant targeted at the African Queen singer on Monday night, causing a frenzy online. Babes alleged that Makhadzi was sleeping with Mampintsha, which didn’t go down well with the accused.

Mzansi demands that Mampintsha clarifies matters concerning his wife and Makhadzi. Image: @babes_wodumo/Instagram, @mampintsha_shimora/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Since the clip of Babes taking aim at Makhadzi went viral, the rising star has spoken out about the drama three times. Babes’ video was also the second she made with Makhadzi’s name on her lips, but the man in the middle of it all hasn’t said a word.

Mampintsha’s silence has tweeps confused as he seems to be the cause of all the problems between the two ladies. This morning, the Big Nuz producer’s name was spotted on thousands of tweets as peeps wondered what he has to say.

See some of the calls to action that Mampintsha received from those following the saga below:

@PinyulukuM wrote:

“Mampintsha must honestly be held accountable”

@TheGyal_ advised:

“This Makhadzi and Babes Wodumo fight deserves this question, ‘Uthini yena u Mampintsha?’ (What does Mampintsha have to say about it?)”

@CertifiedLone commented:

"I can’t wait for Mampintsha to release his video statement. That guy is funny even when he’s not trying to"

@LungileHadebe6 asked:

“Kanti when is Mampintsha releasing his side of the story???”

@King_soul1st added:

“Mampintsha should also release a statement”

Babes Wodumo accuses Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha again, Mzansi intrigued

In related stories, Briefly News recently reported that Babes Wodumo had taken to social media again to accuse Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha. The Gqom singer tore into Makhadzi and even threatened to give her a beating.

An Instagram live video of the eLamont hitmaker swearing at Makhadzi is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip seen by Briefly News, Babes claims:

"You're having an affair with my man. You call yourself my friend but you're sleeping with my man. Master KG wanted me but I said no because I know you, but you went ahead and slept with my man."

