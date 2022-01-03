Kourtney Kardashian has clapped back at a social media user who accused her of excluding her eldest son Mason

The reality TV star posted snaps of herself with her fiancé Travis Barker and her other two kids Penelope and Reign

The hater felt that the stunner is not spending enough time with his 12-year-old son after she posted the pics taken at a beach

Kourtney Kardashian is very protective of her kids. The reality TV star slammed a social media user who made some nasty comments on her post recently.

Kim Kardashian's sister had shared snaps of herself spending some time at the beach with her fiancé, Travis Barker and her daughter Penelope and young son Reign, reports The Sun.

The hater felt some type of way and accused the stunner of not spending enough time with her eldest son, Mason.

The comment from the troll rubbed Kourtney Kardashian up the wrong way and she clapped back hard. According to IOL, she replied to the hater:

"Just because he's not in the photo, doesn't mean he's not with us."

Kourtney has been spending a lot of time with her fiancé since he went down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage. She has been serving the world couple goals with snaps of herself and her boo.

Kourtney Kardashian buys Travis Barker $205k vintage car

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kourtney Kardashian surprised her boo with a posh whip on his 46th birthday. The reality TV star presented fiancé Travis Barker with a vintage ride of his dreams at the weekend when he celebrated his birthday.

The excited drummer took to social media to show off the luxurious vehicle his bae bought for him. He shared black and white snaps of himself with Kourtney. They were rocking matching black and white skeleton outfits when they took the pics outside the Hotel Bel-Air.

Social media users, Kourtney and some of her sisters took to Travis' comment section to share their thoughts on his gift. Instagram user feenlipstick commented:

"Seee... when a guy treats a girl like everything ..they can have whatever they want. It’s really simple."

