Bonang Matheba refuses to let a queen fall on her watch, and that is why she showed Sithelo Shozi love

Sithelo posted snaps of her questionable NYE party after taking a break from social media and Bonang jumped into the comments to hype her gurl up

Seeing Bonang have Sithelo’s back left many feeling all kinds of empowered and they let Queen B know it

Bonang Matheba is one boss babe queen who is not afraid to make a statement. Sithelo Shozi has been getting bashed on social media lately, however, Queen B made it clear that she’s got her girl's back!

Bonang Matheba showed Sithelo Shozi some love on social media following the endless shade she's been receiving. Image: Instagram / @_sithelo and @bonang_m

Sithelo is Andile Mpisane’s ex and that title comes with a lot of shade, so much so that the good sis even took some time off of the socials to regain her sanity.

Taking to her Instagram page to welcome in the new year, Sithelo shared some snaps from her NYE bathroom party… Not something you see every day, we have to admit.

While people dove in, firing cyber shots at Sithelo, Queen B jumped on in and showered her with love. Bonang knows what it feels like to be in the firing line… and it ain't cool.

@bonang_m commented:

“Happy New Year baby ❤️❤️”

Peeps react to Bonang showing Sithelo some much-needed love

Seeing Bonang jumping to liberate Sithelo left many snapping their fingers. We need to see more women standing together like this, especially in times like these.

Fellow Mzansi ladies and gents let Bonang know the power of her comment and just how much they love her vibe.

@blessnollu said:

“@bonang_m hence you are queen.”

@masindingwane01 said:

‘"@bonang_m you have a good heart queen, I love you ❤️"

@i_am_nokukhanya said:

“@bonang_m this country needs more BONANGs!”

@vanessa_mnyengeza said:

‘@bonang_m love to see it ❤️”

