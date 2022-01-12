Lerato Kganyago's naysayers are worried about her marriage after she revealed that she'll be abstaining from intimacy for 21 days

The Metro FM star shared on social media and her radio show that she'll be embarking on a 21-day Daniel fast and invited her fans to take the journey with her

The stunner shared that the 21-day journey without making love works, adding that she does it every year for strength and success

Lerato Kganyago will not be making love with her hubby for 21 days. The stunner took to social media recently to share that she's abstaining from intimacy for 21 days.

Lerato Kganyago will not make love to her hubby for 21 days. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The Metro FM presenter also told her show's listeners that she taking a 21-day Daniel fast. She invited her followers to take the journey with her, reports ZAlebs.

The stunner will also not eat all animal products, yeast, solid fats and booze for three weeks. She said she does this at the beginning of for strength, clarity and success, among other things. Lerato Kganyago added that the Daniel fast works and asked her fans to trust her.

The publication reports that most of her fans who engaged with the star on her Instagram Stories said the intimacy part will be a big problem for them.

DJ Zinhle on why she wasn't at Lerato Kganyago's wedding

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported recently that DJ Zinhle opened up about her relationship with Lerato Kganyago. The two celebs used to be close friends but they've been social distancing ever since Lerato got hitched back in 2020.

The Unexpected reality TV star spilled the tea on why they're no longer tight like before. Their friendship cookie crumbled when DJ Zinhle wasn't invited at Lerato Kganyago's wedding with Thami Ndlala.

In a recent interview with Toke Makinwa, the Umlilo hitmaker explained why she wasn't at the Metro FM presenter's big day. According to OkMzansi, Zinhle revealed that she didn't know about the wedding. The businesswoman added that she didn't even get an invite to the wedding.

