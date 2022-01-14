Oskido Shares That DJ Zinhle Only Started Using Makeup After Meeting AKA

Oskido sang DJ Zinhle's praises when he was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG

The music mogul shared that the Umlilo hitmaker was more of a tomboy when she started out in the music industry

Oskido hilariously revealed that the reality TV star only started using makeup after meeting her baby daddy, Oskido

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Oskido has hilariously shared that DJ Zinhle was a tomboy during the early stages of her career. The businessman opened doors for the Umlilo hitmaker in the music industry.

Oskido revealed that DJ Zinhle only started using makeup after meeting AKA. Image: @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Oskido was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. MacG reminded the Kalawa Jazmee boss about the time when he used to bring Zinhle to the studio. At the time, Oskido was a host on YFM.

Oskido hilariously revealed that DJ Zinhle only started wearing make up after hooking up with AKA. He said that's the time she started looking like a girl. ZAlebs reports that he said:

"She was a tomboy that one. Zinhle only started putting makeup now. I think AKA is the one...I blame AKA, Zinhle did not used to like make-up."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The OG also shared that Kairo and Asante's mom asked him for advice when Zinhle decided it was time to quit her job. Her mentor told her to follow her dreams.

Murdah Bongz pens sweet birthday post to DJ Zinhle

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz penned a sweet birthday message to his baby mama. The Black Motion member took to social media to wish DJ Zinhle a happy birthday.

The reality TV star is turned 38 on Thursday, 30 December. Her baby daddy showed the stunner mad love on Instagram. The music producer shared that DJ Zinhle makes him the happiest man alive.

In the lengthy post, Murdah Bongz said not even words can describe what she means to him. Part of his birthday message reads:

"I really appreciate the mother you are to our children and the life partner you are to me."

The star further said that the popular businesswoman inspires him to do his best. He also thanked her for everything she has done for him, Kairo and Asante.

Source: Briefly News