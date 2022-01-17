Linda Mtoba heated up the timeline when she shared smoking hot bikini snaps of herself on a girls trip to Mozambique

The media personality has been all about the mom life since the birth of her baby Bean and has become such an influential parenting figure

The momma is feeling super proud of her post-baby bod and has encouraged followers to love every inch of themselves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Linda Mtoba has encouraged women everywhere to show a little extra love and kindness to their bodies. The actress shared some stunning bikini photos that showed her post-baby body pride beaming for miles.

Linda Mtoba has shared her newly found confidence in her body. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

The River actress Linda Mtoba is a gal's gal and she is making sure that all of her mom followers are reminded to love themselves. TimesLIVE reports that the mom-fluencer shared a moment of complete vulnerability, where she opened up about her journey to falling in love with her body.

Linda recently went to Mozambique with her bestie and shared some bikini photos that surely got the temperature rising on Instagram. In a lovely worded caption, she wrote:

"To think I never wore bikinis before having my beanie pie, BUT NOW I’ve worked hard to get here and I look even better than what I did before I birthed a whole human. It’s not a mom bod, it’s my body. It’s not confidence, I look amazing. Our bodies are our bodies we shouldn’t have to normalize them."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Oh Snap: Linda Mtoba wants Mzansi peeps to respect celebs' privacy

Briefly News reported that Linda Mtoba wants Mzansi peeps to respect local celebs' privacy. The stunner advised her followers not to go around taking pics of people without asking for permission first.

The media personality took to social media to let peeps know that it's wrong to take snap of someone without their knowledge regardless of their celeb status.

Linda Mtoba joined a list of Mzansi stars who've complained about peeps who demand taking their snaps even when they're spending time with their loved ones. According to TshisaLIVE, Linda Mtoba took to Twitter to ask fans.

Source: Briefly News