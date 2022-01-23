Kim K Sports Kicks That Aren't Yeezy’s, Peeps Say Her Marriage Is “Really Over”

Kim Kardashian continues to live her best life despite the ongoing drama with her ex-hubby, this time sporting a pair of Nike AirMax's in a recent Instagram post

It's clear Kim K's loyalty to the Yeezy brand is done with as she showed off the kicks in multiple kicks

Heading to the comments section, many peeps feel the post is a sign that her marriage to Kanye West really is done with

In yet another twist in the ongoing Kim and Kanye divorce saga, the former Mrs West surprised her fans this week after rocking a pair of sneakers that weren't Yeezy branded.

Kim Kardashian continues to live her best life, this time sporting a pair of Nike AirMax's in a recent Instagram post.

Source: Instagram

The social media posts shocked audiences especially since Kim once shared that she often turned down sneaker endorsement deals in the past over a conflict of interest with her former hubby's clothing line.

But with the divorce being finalised it looks like Kim K is doing exactly what she wants. While many social media users were shook and even cracked a few jokes in the comments section, supporters of the media mogul were just happy to see Kimmy living her best life.

Check out some of the comments below:

mocha_mamii89 said:

"Oh, she beefing beefing… not the Nike Airmax. Kim you gonna send him in a rage online."

hazelebaby said:

"They’re just practising open marriage, it ain’t nothin."

kuwapt said:

"Did Pete take this? Haha."

Yoh: Kanye West Takes Dig at Kim Kardashian's Lover Pete Davidson in New Song

In more on the former celebrity couple, Briefly News previously reported that it seems award-winning American rapper Kanye West is not ready to let go of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian despite their ongoing divorce case.

Kanye's message to Davidson

Kanye has indicated that he is not okay with the mother of his four kids dating comedian Pete Davidson.

The Jesus Walks rapper took a swipe at Davidson in his new song dubbed My Life Was Never Eazy featuring The Game.

A snippet of the yet to be released song was leaked on the internet, and Kanye made his feelings towards the comedian known.

Kanye recounts his road accident in 2002 while hitting out at Davidson in the song.

"God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson," Kanye raps in part.

TMZ reports that the leaked song sounded like it had not been mastered and was supposed to be released on Friday, January 14.

Kanye accused of assault

Kanye’s controversial line comes days after he was accused of assaulting a man seeking an autograph from him in Los Angeles.

Investigations into the matter were launched, but no arrests were reported, and no other details were being released, police said.

