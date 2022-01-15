Kanye West made his feelings towards Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship known in a new song

In the leaked song, the celebrated rapper and fashion designer raps about beating up the comedian

Kim filed for divorce from the father of her four children, but the rapper has been trying to win her back

It seems award-winning American rapper Kanye West is not ready to let go of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian despite their ongoing divorce case.

Kanye West said he would beat up Kim Kardashian's lover Pete Davidson. Photos: David Livingston and BackGrid.

Kanye's message to Davidson

Kanye has indicated that he is not okay with the mother of his four kids dating comedian Pete Davidson.

The Jesus Walks rapper took a swipe at Davidson in his new song dubbed My Life Was Never Eazy featuring The Game.

A snippet of the yet to be released song was leaked on the internet, and Kanye made his feelings towards the comedian known.

Kanye recounts his road accident in 2002 while hitting out at Davidson in the song.

"God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson," Kanye raps in part.

TMZ reports that the leaked song sounded like it had not been mastered and was supposed to be released on Friday, January 14.

Kanye accused of assault

Kanye’s controversial line comes days after he was accused of assaulting a man seeking an autograph from him in Los Angeles.

Investigations into the matter were launched, but no arrests were reported, and no other details were being released, police said.

Kanye wants Kim back

Kim filed for divorce from Kenya following a tumultuous year, but the rapper had a change of heart after she linked up with Davidson.

According to Kenya's leading news website, TUKO.co.ke previously reported that the rapper and fashion icon ranted about getting back with Kim while admitting that he had made mistakes in his marriage to the reality TV star.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason I’m here to change the narrative,” he said.

Kanye further blasted reality show networks E! and Hulu, saying he would not let them write his family’s narrative.

“I am the priest of my home,” he said.

