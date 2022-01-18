Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had one of the messiest separations in the history of Hollywood couples and the drama seems to be endless

The rapper recently trended after sharing a video rant claiming Kim did not invite him to their daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party

Kanye has been on a mission to paint the Kardashian/ Jenner clan in a negative light and Briefly News has taken a look at some of those moments

The end of KimYe has been the source of so much spice in the headlines. The estranged couple has been moving on from each other quite publically but Kanye has made it clear that he will leave kicking and screaming. The musician's recent social media frenzy regarding their daughter's birthday party has been said to have left a sour taste in Kim K's mouth.

Kim Kardashian has been said to be taken aback by Kanye's recent claims. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West had the whole internet feeling sorry for him when he shared a video ranting about not being invited to Chicago's fourth birthday party. Many fans were surprised to later see the rapper in videos from the party posted by family members. US Weekly reports that Kim Kardashian is feeling rather frustrated by her ex-husband's claims.

IOL reports that Kanye's claims had no validity whatsoever. An insider says that West was not allowed to enter Kardashian's residence on a particular day and so he used that story to draw in some sympathy from the public.

This incident was not a first for Kanye. The rapper has had multiple outbursts on social media, where he targeted the Kardashian/ Jenner clan. Briefly News has made a list of some of the times Kanye went rogue on Kim.

Kanye goes wild on Twitter

In July 2020, Kanye had fans across the globe feeling concerned about his well-being. Elle reports that the rapper took to Twitter to share a series of disturbing posts about Kim and her family.

Some of the tweets had revelations about Kris Jenner and Kim supposedly trying to get him locked up. One of the more disturbing posts was his bit about him and Kardashian choosing not to terminate the pregnancy of their first child North West.

Kanye fires shots at Kim and Pete Davidson in new song

Kanye West recently released a new song with The Game titled Eazy. After listening to the lyrics closely, it was clear to see that this was a diss track to his estranged wife. Screenrant reports that there are a series of lines that blatantly shout out the reality star and her circle.

"We havin' the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we'll go to court together."

"Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to Kourt's together."

"I got love for the nannies, but real family is better / The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

"God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

Donda diss track, Kanye tells peeps "Single life ain't too bad"

In August last year, Kanye West released his 26 track album Donda. One of the most popular songs on the album was the TikTok sensation Jail. The lyrics had a heavy focus on his divorce, along with other life struggles that Kanye faced during 2020. The Sun reported that the song had a few jabs at his ex-wife.

"I ain't never question what you was askin' for,” the rapper blasts. “I gave you every single thing you was askin' for I don't understand how anybody could ask for more."

"Got a list of even more, I just laugh it off…Too many family secrets, somebody pass the notes."

Kanye West reportedly still chasing Kim Kardashian while in relationship with Julia Fox

Briefly News reported that US rapper Kanye West is currently experiencing the saying, 'You never know what you've got till it's gone. This is after reports he is still pursuing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian despite already being in a relationship with actress Julia Fox.

According to Page Six, Kanye has been deliberately showing up where his baby mama is set to appear, a pattern that has left many asking questions.

It is reported that on New Year's Eve, Kanye flew to Miami, US, where Kim's current boyfriend Pete Davidson was to perform, but Kim opted to stay home.

