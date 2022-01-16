Kanye West did an interview disclosing the reason why he bought a house next to his previous one with Kim Kardashian

The rapper was clear that the house was meant for his children and not to be close to Kim, like the media put it

The father of four also stated that no security was going to stand between him and seeing his children

Kanye West has called out the media for flipping stories on him and putting him in a bad light.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper explained why he bought the house and felt the media changed the story.

The Donda crooner started by saying that his solace comes from seeing his kids and having a solid schedule with them.

He noted that's why he bought a house next to Kim Kardashian's to be near his kids and felt the media turned it into something wrong.

Rumours claimed that Kanye was buying the house to be closer to Kim as he was desperate to have her back.

All for the Wests

However, Kanye was all about having his kids around and shared how his dad did not follow him and his mum to Chicago, opting to stay in Atlanta for work.

The artiste said nothing was going to keep him away from his children, which is why he wanted people to know.

He also sent a warning to the Kardashians, reminding them not to play with him and that no security would come between him and them.

This also comes after rumours that Kanye was stopped by Kim's security from accessing his kids.

No address, no party

Earlier, Briefly News reported how Kanye shared a video angry at the Kardashians for not sending him the address to his daughter Chicago's birthday party.

On Saturday, January 15, the Kardashian's held a joint birthday party to celebrate Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian's Chicago's fourth birthday.

In his video, Kanye said these kinds of games have affected his health, and he was going to take control of his narrative this year by being the best Ye version of a father.

He said he was sharing the clip for support from his fans, adding he had asked Tristan Thompson why he did not get the address because it would make his daughter think he was not there for her.

In footage from the birthday party shared online, the rapper could be seen speaking to Kris Jenner, and there appeared to be no hostility between them.

He was also spotted helping Chicago break her piñata, holding her up and swinging with her.

Source: Briefly News