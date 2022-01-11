Kanye West has been accused of creating plans to match those of Kim Kardashian and her new lover, Pete Davidson

The rapper is said to have flown to Miami on New Year's Eve, expecting his ex-wife and her boyfriend to be in the same town

The rapper was also reported to have been planning for a vacation in the same country that Kim and Davidson were to travel to

US rapper Kanye West is currently experiencing the saying, 'You never know what you've got till it's gone'. This is after reports he is still pursuing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian despite already being in a relationship with actress Julia Fox.

According to Page Six, Kanye has been deliberately showing up where his baby mama is set to appear, a pattern that has left many asking questions.

It is reported that on New Year's Eve, Kanye flew to Miami, US, where Kim's current boyfriend Pete Davidson was to perform, but Kim opted to stay home.

Sources also revealed that when Kanye learnt Kim and Davidson were recently planning a vacation in the Dominican Republic, he was heard talking about going there.

Unfortunately, the 41-year-old changed her vacation destination to the Bahamas. Kanye is said to have met Fox in Miami and has been flaunting their relationship to level up with his ex.

Kanye tags along with photographer

The Donda rapper is even said to be showing up to his dates with a photographer to document his life.

According to Page Six, there are sources close to the rapper stating he and Fox may be working on a project together, hence why he keeps being trailed by his photographer.

However, other sources claim Kanye has noticed he has such an incredible life and is meeting many key people and is therefore documenting that in photos, which he may use for a personal project someday.

"It was every girl's dream": Julia Fox shares details of date nights with Kanye West, cosy photos emerge online

In other Kanye-related news, Briefly News previously reported that Julia Fox penned a romantic short note of her dating experience with US rapper, Kanye West. The actress revealed there was an instant connection between her and the Grammy Award winner, who is full of energy and generosity.

According to Interview Magazine, Julia said:

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.

"Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants."

