Rachel Kolisi recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and decided it was time to board the popular TikTok train

Sharing her very first clip, Rachel got Siya’s sister Liphelo in on it and they busted moves to Dance with Me Tonight by Olly Murs

Rachel’s account is still very new and most don’t even know it exists, but some OG fans made sure they left some love in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rachel Kolisi recently turned 32 on 21 January, 2022 and decided to celebrate by making her first-ever TikTok post.

Rachel Kolisi just turned 32 and became the proud owner of a TikTok account. Let the dance challenges begin. Image: Instagram / @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Getting on in your 30s leaves many feeling some type of way. Rachel has a lot to show for her years and it seems like this birthday did not come as a major shock.

Taking to her TikTok account for the very first time, Rachel roped Siya’s sister Liphelo into doing her first dance challenge clip with her. This is how you celebrate turning 32, packed with youthful vibes.

Breaking it down to Dance with Me Tonight by Olly Murs, Rachel and Siya’s sister created the sweetest clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps react to Rachel's first TikTok post

Not many people know Rachel is on TikTok, so the comment section was not thriving like those of her other social media accounts. However, the good peeps did show Rachel and Liphelo some love in the comment section despite the account being very fresh.

Take a look at some of the comments

Mihle said:

“Live for this ”

Esmeralda said:

“Yesssss!! love this!”

ayeshamohamed66 said:

“Love this, too cute ”

“Sleeping beauty”: Siya shares hilarious video of Rachel Kolisi sleeping on her birthday

In other Rachel Kolisi birthday news… Briefly News reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a hilarious video of Rachel fast asleep on her birthday. He also shared some stunning snaps of the location they are staying at.

The Kolisi family is relaxing in the lap of luxury on the Dolphin Coast at the Perivoli Lagoon House, an exclusive ultra-contemporary luxury villa offering exceptional experiences.

Rachel turned 32 and many people took the opportunity to wish her a very happy birthday. People also warned Siya that she'll get her revenge.

Source: Briefly News