Nick Cannon Expecting 8th Baby Months After Son Zen’s Tragic Death

Nick Cannon was spotted at a gender reveal party in matching outfits with model Bre Tiesi

The 30-year-old displayed a huge baby bump and from the confetti cannons, it's clear they are expecting a baby boy

This comes just a few months after the musician lost his seventh child, Zen, with ex-lover Alyssa Scott

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Renowned rapper and actor Nick Cannon is reportedly looking forward to welcoming his eighth child.

Nick Cannon and Bre's gender reveal party. Photo: Page Six.

Source: UGC

The actor seems to be expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi after photos of their gender reveal party went viral.

According to Page Six, who obtained the snaps, the two were in a joyous mood and could not leave each other's side at the party. They were also in matching white outfits, which was different from the other guests at the event.

It's a boy!

The guests were handed the chance to reveal the baby's gender as they shot off blue confetti cannons to show that they were to welcome a boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tiesi, 30, showed off her bulging baby bump at the event held in Malibu and was undoubtedly excited to be expecting a child for the first time.

According to Daily Mail, the two have known each other for at least six years, with Tiesi having worked for Cannon in the past.

Mariah Carey shuts down Nick Cannon’s kids being her twins' step-siblings

Speaking of Nick Cannon, Briefly News previously reported that renowned R&B star Mariah Carey quickly shut down an interviewer who referred to Nick Cannon's other five kids as step-siblings to her twins.

The singer's ex-husband Nick is known to have five other children with three different women, with three arriving in 2021.

However, Mariah does not believe in calling them step-kids to her twins, which was evident during an interview on Entertainment Tonight with Kevin Frazier.

Source: Briefly News