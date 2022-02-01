Boity has announced that a major beauty retailing move for her perfume line, Pink Sapphire

The reality TV star's perfume will now be available for sale at Edgars Beauty and is currently selling at 20% off until Valentine's Day

The media personality's fans and celeb friends have congratulated the stunner on her latest boss moves

Boity is starting February with a bang. The stunner is already making boss moves right at the start of the month of love.

Boity has signed a partnership deal with Edgars. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star took to her social media pages on Tuesday, 1 February to announce her latest move in the world of business. The media personality has bagged a partnership deal with Edgars Beauty.

Peeps who love smelling nice can now get Boity's Pink Sapphire at the retail store. And to put the cherry on top, the lux perfume costs 20% less until Valentine's Day, 14 February.

According to SAHipHipMag, Boity took to Instagram and Twitter and announced:

"Hey Fam! I am so excited to announce that you can now get your Boity Pink Sapphire at @EdgarsBeauty! To celebrate the launch, #BoityPinkSapphire will be 20% off until 14th Feb. What are you waiting for? LET’S GOOOOO!!!!"

Her social media followers and celeb friends took to her comment section to congratulate her.

gabbanadj wrote:

"Congratulations sis, that's a big win."

lionessnam commented:

"Boss moves, baby."

young_prinzy said:

"Congratulations mommy, so proud of you."

findingidea wrote:

"The smell of this perfume deserves to be on the Edgars shelves."

