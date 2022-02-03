Reneilwe Mashitisho, who plays Rosina on Skeem Saam , opened registrations to her drama academy yesterday morning to further develop gifted youth’s between the ages of three to 17

The actress shared a statement with Briefly News, revealing that adults would also be able to register for classes since the academy is expanding by adding a branch in Pretoria

Reneilwe also talked to us about what makes her academy special and how her experience and involvement helps nurture even the most reserved child into a confident performer

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Registrations for Reneilwe Mashitisho’s speech and drama academy recently opened for youngsters looking for a space to grow. The actress’s insightful lessons are held at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein and the State Theatre in Pretoria.

‘Skeem Saam’ star Reneilwe Mashitisho helps children grow through speech and drama teachings. Image: Provided by Reneilwe Mashitisho

Source: UGC

Initially, the Skeem Saam star’s academy only accepted children from ages 3 to 17 for its offering. However, since expanding to cater for Pretoria based students, adults may also reach out for lessons. The actress shared in a statement:

“Early this year we expanded the academy by opening another branch at the State Theatre in Pretoria to accommodate those that are in the City of Tshwane. Not only that, adults are allowed to register for part-time classes as well at both branches.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Reneilwe kindly chatted to Briefly News about the fantastic characteristics her academy possesses. She also opened up about what inspired her to follow the teaching path and how her background serves as a resource to foster an ideal learning space.

Reneilwe stresses the importance of affordability

A lot of self-improving activities are largely reserved for the privileged in South Africa simply because of affordability. Reneilwe got candid about realising her love for performance at a young age, but being limited to teaching herself since her parents couldn’t afford lessons.

She said:

“Unfortunately, my parents could not afford to pay for drama extra-murals, however, I loved participating in oral classroom activities, that was when I realized that perhaps this could be my calling. I spent a lot of time in front of the mirror practising dialogue and acting out scenes from books, and that is where it all began.”

Reneilwe further explained that witnessing other parents reconsider developing their children’s skills because of finances pushed her to prioritise affordability. She shared her stance, saying:

“I have seen that a lot of parents had an interest in drama for their kids however they could not afford the programme, as drama programmes are usually very expensive. I wanted to create an academy that is affordable and accessible to everyone.”

A hands-on approach

The TV actress might have a busy schedule while on the set of Skeem Saam and her other projects, but she always has time for the children enrolled in her academy. Reneilwe touched on how being involved in the schools creates a beneficial environment for all kids. She explained:

“I am very involved. I need to build relationships with the kids and drama goes beyond just teaching children how to act. It also builds their confidence, improves their social skills, helps them to become independent thinkers and so much more.”

Reneilwe Mashitisho loves to see her students grow in her academy's classes. Image: Provided by Reneilwe Mashitisho

Source: UGC

Reneilwe further touched on her experience as a professional actor, educator and drama therapy student. The performer broke down how her knowledge is fundamental for creating a well-rounded syllabus for her students, saying:

“I am able to assess the kids holistically and tend to their other needs such as the psychological, emotional and learning disabilities.”

The joy of teaching

Although there is a lucrative business advantage to opening a drama academy, that isn’t solely what Reneilwe is striving for with hers. The actress poured her heart out about the contentment she gets from watching children grow under her guidance.

Reneilwe explained:

“My love for developing young talent is what pushed me to open the academy. Seeing a child that could not speak, stand up in front of an audience and deliver a monologue gives me so much joy.”

'Skeem Saam' viewers drag teary Lehasa as Pretty takes matters into her own hands

In more stories concerning Skeem Saam actors, Briefly News recently reported that viewers took to social media to react to the latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela. Lehasa and Pretty's names trended as fans of the soapie discussed their relationship.

The viewers dragged Lehasa after he shed tears when he heard that Pretty decided to have an abortion after he rejected her. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, chased Pretty and her family away when they visited his house to let him know about the pregnancy.

Lerato Marabe portrays the character of Pretty in the soapie. Peeps took to Twitter to share that Lehasa deserves everything bad that happened to him because of the way he treated Pretty when she was expecting.

Source: Briefly News