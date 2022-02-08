Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have shared an insightful video about their marriage story on their YouTube channel The Ndlovu's Uncut

The former Scandal! actors have opened up about going through a rough patch in their marriage that made them rethink being together

After secretly getting married back in 2019, Stephanie and Hungani have come to learn that a commitment of this level requires work

Hungani and Stephani Ndlovu took to their YouTube channel to have an honest conversation about marriage. The young couple made their subscribers aware of the amount of work that goes into maintaining a happy union and how they almost gave up on each other.

Stars Stephanie & Hungani Ndlovu opened up about almost ending their marriage.

Fan favourite couple Stephani and Hungani Ndlovu have had one of the most honest conversations with their YouTube subscribers about just how difficult marriage can get. According to ZAlebs, the actors got married in a private ceremony back in 2019 and as much as their three year anniversary is coming up, the Ndlovu's realise how much it took to get there.

The South African reports that Stephanie got into grave detail about having a few moments where she asked herself if staying in the relationship was worth it. The actress said:

"I had an expectation that there was a certain understanding about who I am as a person and even as we get to know more of who we are because you’re married and live together. You really get to know the person for who they are and I was like we’ll love each other through it."

The couple concluded the video by saying despite being married for a few years now, they are still learning how to deal with things that come up in marriage most importantly, uncovering new layers in each other.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu encourage people not to give up

Briefly News reported the Ndlovu's had a similar chat with their followers last year.

Hungani Ndlovu and his wife Stephanie are encouraging people who are going through tough times not to give up. The Ndlovu's took to their popular YouTube channel to talk about a time in their lives when they wanted to throw in the towel.

The couple spoke about how there were challenges for them when they started out their YouTube channel. Stephanie said that they started feeling the pressure because fans were always expecting quality content from them.

