Terry Pheto is head-over-heels in love and she is definitely not afraid to shout it out to her 1.1 million followers on Twitter

The actress has been known to be single for a long time, raking in an impressive amount of crushes all around Mzansi

Many hearts are need in of healing after Terry announced that there is a mystery man in her life who keeps her smiling from ear to ear

In the true spirit of the month of love, Terry Pheto has soft-launched her relationship on social media. The media personality has caused some tears as her crushes realise that she is off the market.

Terry Pheto has crushed the hearts of many as she shares that she has a man in her life. Image: @terrypheto

Source: Instagram

Terry Pheto is a gone girl and she has no plans to hide it. The Tsotsi actress shared a photo of herself on a date earlier this week, as she gushed about the person she is seeing.

ZAlebs reports that the news of the media personality's happy relationship was met with some disappointed responses. Since Terry has been known to be single, many have had their hearts set on the stunning actress.

The heartbroken hopefuls took to Twitter to share their woes over losing their potential lover to a man with no identity.

@zackiekinss said:

"Imagine dating you. Some cats are lucky."

@Somandla_Z wrote:

"Save room for me in your heart."

@BlackNgamla tweeted:

"Me wishing to be her view."

Source: Briefly News