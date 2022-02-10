Andile Mpisane announced that he is taking a break from music to go back to soccer and he dropped his last track together with the visuals

The music video has however reignited speculation that his wife Tamia is pregnant

Eagle-eyed social media users alleged that they spotted Tamia's growing baby bump in one of the clips

Andile Mpisane's new music video for Ubala may have disclosed his wife's secret.

According to Andile Ubala is his last offering to his fans before he goes back to play for Royal AM was released together with the music video.

One clip from the music video especially caught Mzansi's eye, reports ZAlebs.

The publication also pointed out that Tamia who wore matching orange T-shirts with her husband has a baby bump.

Peeps also took to Twitter to say that they too noticed Tamia's baby bump.

