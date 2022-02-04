Andile Mpisane has been slammed by a scorned Mzansi gossip page for allegedly refusing to it for promoting him

The fuming page alleged Shauwn Mkhize's son prefers to pay established publications to run his promos

Maphepha Ndaba claimed they made the Royal AM chairman and artist relevant but he now wants to spend his money on big publications who only care about his wealth

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A scorned South African gossip page has slammed Andile Mpisane for not supporting it. The page alleged that the son of wealthy businessman, Shauwn Mkhize, refused to pay it for promoting him.

Andile Mpisane has been slammed by a scorned Mzansi gossip page for allegedly refusing to pay it for promoting him. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

The gossip page, Maphepha Ndaba, claimed the Royal AM chairman and Gqom artist prefers to pay established publications for his promos. The page slammed the reality TV star on its timeline recently.

The gossip page claimed on Instagram that they made Andile relevant. They slammed him for paying big publications that only allegedly care about his money. According to ZAlebs, the page also alleged that Andile Mpisane and his crew claimed they're posted there for free hence they don't see the need to pay.

Maphepha Ndaba claims Andile Mpisane is refusing to pay it for a promo. Screenshot: @maphepha_ndaba

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Billiato out of stock thanks to Andile Mpisane

Andile Mpisane recently bought all of Cassper Nyovest's Billiato bottles that were left at Konka on 27 December. Mufasa took to Twitter to praise MaMkhize's son for his support. He captioned his post:

"Andile Mpisane just bought all the Billiato that was left at Konka when he walked in. Ke GTA! MOVIE !!! We officially out of stock until the 2nd week of Jan. Le re biditse stock out!!! Thank you for everybody's support!!! The hottest drink this summer!!!"

Andile Mpisane rumoured to be dating Cassper Nyovest's baby mama

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Andile Mpisane's names trended online following the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG alleged that Shauwn Mkhize's son is apparently smashing Mufasa's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi. The controversial podcaster also alleged that Andile Mpisane started sleeping with Cass' boo after Mufasa snatched Kamo Mphela from him.

Peeps have been sharing their views on Twitter about the alleged love triangle since MacG dropped the files on his YouTube show.

Source: Briefly News