South Africa's top government officials flocked the Mother City ahead of the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa

As expected the public servants came dressed to the nines with designer dresses and suits

South Africans have however taken to social media to question who is footing the bill for all the glitz and glam at the SONA2022

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

President Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver the State of the Nation Address in a few hours.

Government officials Pinky Kekana, Mandla Mandela and Nthombovuyo Nkopane attend the SONA 2022 in Cape Town. Image: @GovernmentZA/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

While many are waiting for the President's speech, peeps couldn't help but notice the fashion show that the public servants in attendance displayed.

Mzansi peeps took to Twitter to share concerns about how government officials rocked up at the Cape Town City Hall wearing designer suits and cocktail dresses at the event.

One of the social media users' major concerns was who was going to pay for it?

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Take a look at some of the reactions below.

"State Of Nonsense": Protestors descend on the Cape Town City Hall ahead of the SONA

Briefly News reported that with just a few hours left before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address, various groups have made their way to the Cape Town City Hall with raised placards in protests. The groups seem to have different grievances that they want to be addressed which include seeking the President to address the seriousness of farm murders in South Africa.

The groups seem to have different grievances that they want to be addressed which include seeking the President to address the seriousness of farm murders in South Africa.

One protester stated they had formed a National Rural committee that was supposed to meet with the Police Minister Bheki Cele to speak about the farm attacks, however, farmers and farm workers are still under attack.

The protestor went on to say that farm attacks affect food security in the country, reports eNCA. The protestor added that he travelled from East London to Cape Town to have his voice heard about the farm killings.

Airing out his frustration, the protestor said that the Ramaphosa had denied the farm killings in the past.

"Mr President, today at the SONA 2022, change your tone about the farm killings," said the protestor.

Source: Briefly News