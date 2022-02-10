Different groups of protestors headed down to the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address

One group of protestors stated that they want the President to acknowledge farm killings and how they affect food security

Social media users have also weighed in on the State of the Nation Address and some people are not excited about Ramaphosa's speech

CAPE TOWN - With just a few hours left before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address, various groups have made their way to the Cape Town City Hall with raised placards in protests.

The groups seem to have different grievances that they want to be addressed which include seeking the President to address the seriousness of farm murders in South Africa.

Different groups of protestors descended on the Cape Town City Hall ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address. Images: Screenshots/@leonard_bre

Source: Twitter

One protester stated they had formed a National Rural committee that was supposed to meet with the Police Minister Bheki Cele to speak about the farm attacks, however, farmers and farmworkers are still under attack. The protestor went on to say that farm attacks affect food security in the country, reports eNCA.

The protestor added that he travelled from East London to Cape Town to have his voice heard about the farm killings. Airing out his frustration, the protestor said that the Ramaphosa had denied the farm killings in the past.

"Mr President, today at the SONA 2022, change your tone about the farm killings," said the protestor.

Capetonians raise their frustrations with the mayor at the SONA

Another group of protestors of mostly women also arrived at the Cape Town City Hall to air out their grievances with the Democratic Alliance elected Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

They stated the SONA is a great opportunity to get Hill-Lewis to address the issues related to the "walking bus" system and also raised concerns about child safety in their community, according to News24.

One protestor stated that one of the issues they have is that they are being used as volunteers for the "walking bus" initiative, however, they want to be paid for the work they do.

"We don't want to be volunteers. we want to be permanent because we don't have jobs," said the protestor.

The protestor went on to say that permanent jobs are reserved for people between the ages of 18 to 35 and people who are older are not considered.

South Africans weigh in on SONA

Social media users have shared some of their thoughts about the SONA. Have a look below:

@Stan87479150 said:

"State of nonsense. MXEM"

@Makola_Nkgape said:

"@CyrilRamaphosa be a decisive leader and implement, all you’ve been doing for the last 4 years is talking and talking no action. Promises after promises. Give us the land we will build for ourselves since you lied amour 1Million houses to Soweto residence."

@MJM001 said:

"The SONA is a waste..it will all lies, diversion, excuses and NO POSITIVE SOLUTIONS. The ANC is pure run on self-preservation. It has no interest in the people of this country Unamused face. They will lie to appease those who know their secrets and they bullshit those whose vote they want."

